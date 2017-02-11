Jolly LLB 2 opened on a positive note and made a decent collection at the Indian box office on its first day. The film has emerged as the seventh biggest opener in Akshay Kumar's career.

Amid huge hype and promotions, Jolly LLB 2 opened to a moderate occupancy of 35 percent at around 3,500 screens across the domestic market on Friday, February 10. The movie witnessed a good response in the morning shows, and towards the evening shows its business improved due to the positive word-of-mouth publicity.

Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 13.20 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. "#JollyLLB2 Fri ₹ 13.20 cr. India biz... Merits coupled with +ve word of mouth should help garner a lucrative total on Sat and Sun," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Subhash Kapoor-directed film shattered the record of Akshay's film Airlift, which had collected Rs 12.35 crore at the Indian box office on the opening day.

However, it failed to break the opening day records of Akshay's Singh Is Bliing (Rs 20.67 crore), Housefull 3 (Rs 15.21 crore), Brothers (Rs 15.2 crore), Rowdy Rathore (Rs 15.10 crore), Rustom (Rs 14.11 crore) and Housefull 2 (Rs 14 crore).

With this, Jolly LLB 2 has emerged as the seventh biggest opener for Akshay. Here is the list of the biggest openers for the superstar:

Rank Movie Year Collection in crores 1 Singh Is Bliing 2015 20.67 2 Housefull 3 2016 15.21 3 Brothers 2015 15.20 4 Rowdy Rathore 2012 15.10 5 Rustom 2016 14.11 6 Housefull 2 2012 14.00 7 Jolly LLB 2 2017 13.20 8 Gabbar Is Back 2015 13.05 9 Boss 2013 13.00 10 Airlift 2016 12.35

Trade experts had also predicted that Jolly LLB 2 would get a good start at the box office. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Besides Akshay's brilliant act, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor's performance has been lauded by viewers.

The film, which is a sequel to the hit courtroom comedy movie, Jolly LLB, faces some obstacle from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which are still running in theatres. However, since it's a solo release this week, Jolly LLB 2 is expected to do decent huge business at the box office over the weekend.