Jolly LLB 2 has received decent opening and is making good collection at the domestic (India) box office on the first day. The film is set to be the second biggest opener for actor Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to hit courtroom comedy movie Jolly LLB and the success of the prequel had created lot of curiosity about the latest film. Adding to its hype is the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar, who is seen playing the lead role. Fox Star Studios, which has bankrolled the sequel, have shelled out a hefty sum on its publicity and Akki appeared on some popular TV shows to promote the flick.

The hype and promotion helped the Subhash Kapoor-directed movie record good amount of advance booking for its opening day. Being a solo release, Jolly LLB 2 hit over 3,500 screens across the domestic market. Seeing its screen count and hype, trade experts had predicted that the movie would have good start and beat the opening day records of Akshay Kumar's previous releases.

As predicted, the Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer has received good opening with its average occupancy ranging between 50 and 60 percent in the morning shows on Friday. Jolly LLB 2 has seen highest amount in Delhi and some other circuits in north India. The movie ran to packed houses in several centres in these areas.

This courtroom drama has received positive talk from the filmgoers and the word-of-mouth is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and evening shows. Jolly LLB 2 is set to do superb collection at the Indian box office on the first day.

If we are to go by early trends, Jolly LLB 2 is likely to collect over Rs 15 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. The movie is likely to beat the collection record of Housefull 3, which collected Rs 15.21 crore in India on its opening day, and become the second biggest opener for Akshay Kumar. But it may not beat his biggest opener Singh Is Bliing, which raked in Rs 20.67 crore in the domestic market on the first day.

Here is the list of 15 biggest openers of Akshay Kumar. These figures are in Rs and crore and they are nett collection:

Rank Movie Year Collection 1 Singh Is Bliing crores 2015 20.67 2 Housefull 3 2016 15.21 3 Brothers 2015 15.20 4 Rowdy Rathore 2012 15.10 5 Rustom 2016 14.11 6 Housefull 2 2012 14.00 7 Gabbar Is Back 2015 13.05 8 Boss 2013 13.00 9 Airlift 2016 12.35 10 Holiday 2014 12.00 11 Once Upon a Time in Mumbbai Dobaara! 2013 11.50 12 Entertainment 2014 11.16 13 Khiladi 786 2012 10.30 14 Baby 2015 9.30 15 Desi Boyz 2011 9.00

