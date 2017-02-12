Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has received mixed responses for his film, Jolly LLB 2, which was released on February 10. The film opened on a decent note at the box office, but witnessed a good response during the weekend.

The first day of Jolly LLB 2's box office collection was Rs 13.2 crore and it saw a 15 per cent growth on its second day, collecting around Rs 16 crore. As rise in the collection was expected on Saturday and Sunday, Day 3 has the earning of Rs 20 crore (approx.) at the box office.

However, Monday's collection is expected to come down and is difficult to see a growth in the box office collection for the weekdays. Though critics have given mixed reviews to Jolly LLB 2, but the audience has loved Akshay and the movie.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial has been in news for a long time. First, it created a buzz when a shoe brand filed a case against the makers for putting it in a negative light. Secondly, the movie has reportedly been banned in Pakistan.

The Pakistani censor board wanted to mute or remove a few scenes from the movie. They strongly recommended that a few dialogues/words related to the sensitive dispute between India and Pakistan, and also regarding Kashmir, be removed.

Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 is expected to cross Rs 100 crore soon at the box office as the actor's previous movies did. His 2016 releases – Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom – were all blockbusters. However, Jolly LLB 2 has beaten the opening record of Airlift, which was Rs 12.35 crore.