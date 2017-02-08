Actor Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is one of the eagerly awaited movies of 2017 and is set to be released on February 10. The advance booking of the movie has begun and it has received decent to average response at the box office.

The pre-booking of Jolly LLB 2 has started only in a few circuits, that too in single screens. A full-fledged advance booking for multiplexes is expected to kick off from Wednesday. The sequel of Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB is Akshay's first release of this year and is expected to open on a good note at the box office.

Looking at the pre-release response at ticket windows, it is positively expected to receive more than 50 percent of occupancy on the opening day. Akshay has a huge fan following and his last year's releases were a hit. Thus, Jolly LLB 2 pre-booking is expected to see some growth as soon as online booking in multiplexes begins.

According to bookmyshow, Mumbai and Hyderabad are the cities which have maximum number of theatres opened for advance booking. Around five theatres have provided the pre-booking facility in NCR-Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, while only two single screens in Bengaluru have Jolly LLB 2 advance booking.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapur in lead roles. From film's promos to songs, it has received positive response from the audience. Will the second instalment be able to impress everyone like the National award winning Jolly LLB?