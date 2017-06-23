Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has once again courted controversy and this time for his remark on US President Donald Trump. The actor was at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK when he made the controversial "actor assassinating a President" remark.

"I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go," said while speaking to a crowd present at the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday. "It is just a question – I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it," he added.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" he asked in reference to Abraham Lincoln's death by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

Depp's comment soon ignited controversy on social media with several users slamming the actor for his statement. While he might have irked many with his remarks, he's not really all bad as the outspoken actor has in the past shared things that have often been deemed inspirational.

Check out some of his inspirational quotes below:

People say I make strange choices, but they're not strange for me. My sickness is that I'm fascinated by human behaviour, by what's underneath the surface, by the worlds inside people.

Life's pretty good, and why wouldn't it be? I'm a pirate, after all.

As a teenager, I was so insecure. I was the type of guy that never fitted in because he never dared to choose. I was convinced I had absolutely no talent at all. For nothing. And that thought took away all my ambition too.

People cry not because they're weak, it's because they've been strong for too long.

If you love two people at the same time, choose the second one. Because if you really loved the first one, then you wouldn't have fallen for the second.

There are four questions of value in life... what is sacred? Of what is the spirit made? What is worth living for, and what is worth dying for? The answer to each is the same. Only love.

The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.