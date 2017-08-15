WWE SummerSlam 2017 is scheduled for this weekend and the Tuesday night's SmackDown Live is set to be a sensational affair. It was only a couple of weeks back that general manager Daniel Bryan gave all the WWE fans a dream match featuring John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The main event of August 15 sees the veteran John Cena engaging in a non-title match with the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Will we get to witness a quality match? Not sure of that as intrusions by other pro wrestlers during the course of it looks likely.

Cena takes on Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, while Jinder Mahal is slated to take on Nakamura for the WWE Championship.

The battle between Cena and Mahal on Tuesday night is set to be big as the latter will have much to prove as his billed nation India celebrates their 70 years of independence. Cena, on the other hand, would try to keep the US flag flying higher at Rhode Island.

In other segments of the show, the build up to another huge SummerSlam match between the United States champion AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will continue. SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon is the guest referee of the match.

WWE SmackDown August 15 2017: Schedule

Time: 8 pm EST (1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Wednesday)

8 pm EST (1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Wednesday) Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 1 HD

Highlights - 5 pm IST, 10 pm IST --> Wednesday

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter