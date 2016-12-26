Never say never. Christmas 2016 may be over, but the calendar year is not over yet. We have one more week to go before that happens and before that, a lot is set to happen in the world of combat sports. This week marks the return of two of the biggest sports personalities in the history of UFC and WWE -- Ronda Rousey and John Cena, respectively.

While John Cena marks his return to the WWE ring on Tuesday, December 27, in the final episode of SmackDown Live this calendar year, Ronda returns to the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) octagon after a one-year hiatus at UFC 207 on December 30.

Road to their comeback

John Cena

Cena fought last at the No Mercy 2016 pay-per-view in a triple threat match against Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship title. This was held in California on October 9 this year. Following the match, the WWE veteran took a break to shoot for the season 2 of the American TV series American Grit.

He has been seen putting up videos of him doing powerlifting and some real badass training. He has been seen doing 240 and 270 kg barbell deadlifts, some kickass bench presses as well as some herculean barbell power cleans. Check the videos

200Kg as @JohnCena gets his bench back. More details of workout at https://t.co/HGBi1M9RJB if you like word reading. pic.twitter.com/wDZsRAOHo3 — Hard Nocks South (@HardNocksSouth) December 14, 2016

Ronda Rousey

Ronda, returning to the UFC following her devastating loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193 last year, has decided to skip the media activities prior to her fight against the champion Amanda Nunes, and the UFC has unexpectedly accepted it. The message seems: Don't mess with the fighters' routine or else you risk loosing a hell lot of money.

The 29-year-old is only keen on making a statement and on her Instagram account as well, inspiring and motivating images of her workout popping up almost every day. Check these out

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:05am PST

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:13pm PST