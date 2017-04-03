It appeared like John Cena took "so long" to propose to his girlfriend Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, whose name in the ring is Nikki Bella, as he was looking for the special moment to do it, and that moment finally arrived on Sunday. The WWE Superstar proposed to Bella live on camera after they defeated The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33.

John Cena, 39, went down on his knee with a huge rock in his hand in front of thousands of fans and popped up the question to Bella, 33, using her real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. They have been dating since November 2012.

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this. Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. Will you marry me?" Cena asked. And she accepted the proposal, sending the crowd mad with excitement.

The beautiful moment has been captured on camera and shared by the WWE on its Twitter page.

John Cena and his wife-to-be Nikki Bella also shared some passionate moment with each other backstage after the emotional proposal.