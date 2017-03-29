Hollywood has decided to go the nostalgia way. After revisiting The Jungle Book and Beauty and The Beast, it is set to make the Holidays this year merrier as it will premiere the animated movie Ferdinand based on the book titled The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf.

Made by 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios, the first trailer was released recently. The animated family movie tells the tale of a giant bull with an equally big heart. After being misunderstood for a dangerous beast, Ferdinand is captured and taken to his hometown. The remaining movie is set in Spain where the big bull takes the help of misfits for an ultimate adventure.

The beloved book turned movie features John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Anderson. Talking to Today.com, the wrestling champion discussed his animated character from the movie.

"He's a peaceful bull," Cena told the website. "People think he's a fighter because he's a big bull. Sound familiar?" The statement shows that he connects closely to the character, given the traits and background of the bull and Cena are similar.

The film has been directed by Rio and Ice Age director, Carlos Saldanha. The film will star voice artists that include Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Making Christmas Merrier and taking Sing's spot from last year, Ferdinand hits theatres on December 15, 2017.