Several actions films are incomplete without the spectacular work of the stuntmen, but unfortunately, most of the time they do not get the credit they deserve. From jumping off buildings to performing death-defying stunts to playing with fire, these stuntmen risk their lives to enhance the cinema going experience.

But several stuntmen lose their lives while performing such death-defying stunts. Here are seven stuntmen who died while performing stunts on the film or television sets.

Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker's death

Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker passed away on Friday. He was admitted to hospital after he suffered injuries while performing stunts during the shooting of the AMC series.

"Although devastated by their loss, John's loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on, not only through the personal and professional contributions he made during his life, but also by their generous decision to allow John to save lives as an organ donor," a statement from his family read.

James Bond stuntman Steve Truglia's death

James Bond stuntman and former SAS hero Steve Truglia died after falling 300 feet from a helicopter while attempting a stunt in Chongqing, south-west China. He died on November 7, 2016.

Expendables 2 stuntman passed away

Kun Liu, Expendables 2 stuntman, died in October 2011 while shooting for the film in Bulgaria. Kun Liu and another stuntman, Nuo Sun, were injured after an explosion on the sets went wrong. While Nuo Sun survived, Kun Liu died after suffering injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the families and those on the production affected by this tragedy," the producers said in a statement in 2011.

Two stuntmen died in India

Two men had died during the shooting of a Kannada film near Bengaluru, Karnataka. They had drowned when a helicopter shot in a reservoir went wrong.

xXx stuntman died

The xXx franchise is popular among the audiences and all the films in the series have been blockbuster hits at the box office. But tragedy stuck on the sets during the shooting of a film in 2002. Stuntman Harry O'Connor had died after he slammed into a bridge.

Stuntman AJ Bakunas in Steel died while doubling for George Kennedy

Albert John Bakunas or AJ Bakunas passed away while doubling for George Kennedy in the film Steel in 1979. He died after he fell from Kincaid Towers in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lu Yanqing died during Red Cliff shooting in China

The 23-year-old stuntman had died in a fire accident on the sets caused by two boats crashing into one another during the shooting of the film Red Cliff in China on June 9, 2008.