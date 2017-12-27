John Abraham was much talked-about when he flaunted his body like no one before in the film Dostana. Girls had gone gaga over him, and his pose in a yellow swimming trunk had become iconic.

However, John is being talked about for the same again but this time with a twist. A gay cruise in Mexico has used John's shirtless picture from the movie for promotion, apparently without his knowledge.

It is an advertisement of the event, and John's picture has been used on the poster. The name of the cruise is Wet and Wild Gay. Someone shared the image on Twitter wondering if John is aware of this.

Super curious if John Abraham knows they are using his image to promote gay cruises in Mexico. #Dostana pic.twitter.com/swURiDX793 — Nia Levy King (@ArtActivistNia) 24 December 2017

John Abraham seems like a chill guy, he probably won't mind this. — Arjun Dev Mullankara (@ArjunDevM) 24 December 2017

John sir is a chill guy but being his fan we dont like this — Naman Agarwal (@Namanagar) 26 December 2017

@TheJohnAbraham This is gonna get viral soon ? — Shardul Silswal (@Shardul_Silswal) 26 December 2017

Many of his fans have started sharing the photo on social media, expressing their views on it. While some opined that John is someone who would react to it, others said that it is offensive. Nonetheless, the model turned actor's chiselled physique is turning beneficial for the gay cruise.

On the work front, John will next be seen in the movie Parmanu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear tests held in Pokhran in 1988. The first look poster of the movie was revealed some time ago.