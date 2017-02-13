Joe Root has been named the new England cricket team captain on Monday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The 26-year-old succeeds Alastair Cook as the Test cricket skipper.

"It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy," said Root via an ECB statement. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair's achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead. The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and whilst there's a natural progression for me it's a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise."

Root, who made his test debut for England in December 2012, becomes the 80th Test cricket captain of England.

The decision to promote vice-captain Root was taken after several rounds of discussions between Andrew Strauss, the director of England Cricket and several team members -- which includes the players as well as the coaching staff.

"Joe has shown a number of admirable qualities in his Test career so far," said Strauss. "Making his debut in 2012 at the age of 21 and going on to establish himself as one of the premier batsmen in all forms of the game in such a short period of time demonstrates his drive, determination, cricketing intelligence and an ability to learn that will serve him well in his new role.

"He is universally respected by his team mates, passionate about driving the Test team forward and extremely excited about the prospect of leading his country."

Words of praise from Kevin Pietersen for Root

Wishing @root66 all the success in the world! Wonderful player & a lovely guy! ?? — KP (@KP24) February 13, 2017

Ben Stokes has been appointed as the vice-captain of the England Test cricket team. In limited overs cricket, Eoin Morgan continues to remain the England skipper.