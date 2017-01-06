- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to grow up
US Vice President Joe Biden slammed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and said it was time for him to grow up during an interview with PBS NewsHour conducted at the White House on 5 January.Show host Judy Woodruff was asking Biden about Trumps use of Twitter in recent days in which he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer the head clown for his work in defending the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
