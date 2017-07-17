Doctor Who has announced the name of its new cast member and it's a dream come true for Jodie Whittaker. The English actress believes that there will be a lot of changes with her appearance in the science fiction drama series.

The 35-year-old will be replacing twelfth doctor Peter Capaldi in the show. The Broadchurch star came up with several reasons to watch the show and she requested all the viewers to never be sceptical about the show.

"I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one," the actress said.

Whittaker revealed that she feels overwhelmed and incredible as a human, as a woman and as a feminist mainly because she loves taking up challenging roles. "[I'm] someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be," she added.

The actress also said that it's a dream come true for her to be a part of Doctor Who. "When I was a little girl I thought I was the only female Doctor Who fan in the world. Now Jodie Whittaker is taking it to a whole new place, and I am absolutely delighted for all of us wee Whoviennes, old and new," she explained.

The 35-year-old even shared some details about her "strange chat" that helped her to consider auditioning for the role. According to her, it did not take much time for her to make a decision though she thought it would take a few weeks.

"He got a phone call within 24 hours. He would've got a phone call sooner, but my husband was away and there was a time difference," the actress explained.

Watch the latest promo of Doctor Who: