An obstetrics surgeon, who was caught on camera shouting inside an operation theatre at a hospital in Rajasthan, now claims that he lost his cool due to the insufficient arrangement for an emergency caesarean delivery.

Dr Ashok Nanival told Hindustan Times that the anesthesiologist did not begin preparations for 15 to 20 minutes despite knowing the fact that the patient, Anita, needed an immediate C-section.

"She was not my patient but as a surgeon, I could not tolerate the delay in her management because I know in such critical cases, every second counts. This enraged me," the obstetrics surgeon told Hindustan Times.

In a bizarre incident, a newborn died when two doctors started quarrelling during an emergency cesarean delivery in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital. The video of the spat had gone viral on Tuesday.

The two doctors have been suspended and a court has directed the hospital authorities to file a report.

The argument erupted between Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak after the doctors found that the heartbeat of the foetus was weak, according to NDTV. They called each other names and even threatened one another.

In the video, Dr Nainwal, in his green scrub, can be seen shouting at the anaesthetist: "You stay within your limits." This aggravated to shouting and name calling. The video further shows a nurse and another doctor trying to remind the quarrelling doctors that the surgery was on.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital has said that the foetus was in distress when the woman was admitted and there was a low heartbeat. A probe has been ordered to find the exact reason behind the newborn's death.