Actress and animal rights activist Joanna Krupa responded to the haters who slammed her after she shared "naked full frontal" selfie video on social media. Responding to her haters, Krupa said that it is her body and she will do what she wants to do with it.

Last month, Krupa came under fire after she posted a full frontal naked selfie video on Instagram. Social media users blasted the actress for showing her physique. Fans called her "cheap" for posting a nude photo, but what fans failed to notice is that the model was wearing nude colour knickers.

"You are not ashamed of yourself showing to the world your nude body, you don't feel cheap? What imagination you leave?! You so desperate for man?!?" one user wrote.

"What is wrong with you??? U ok Hun???," another said.

"Nude body? Here it's only your imagination people..Of course it's a bit provocative but we all show the same every summer...Is it any different whether you post it or not?" a third user said.

However, she slammed all her haters and said she will do what she wants. "I think people are too worried about what others are doing and not focusing on their own life," she told Express.co.uk.

"It's my body and I will do what I want with it and post photos that I want. I am a model and I am proud of my body because I work hard to take care of myself. If someone doesn't like what I post they don't have to be checking out my profile," she added.

Krupa said that she has worked hard to stay in shape and she is proud to flaunt her body.

"In the past I used to get a little bit upset about certain comments from people, but I just realised these are pathetic people that sit behind a hidden desk. A lot of the time they don't even show their real photo on social media and they find the balls to comment on your behalf," she said about haters who tried to troll her.