The University Grants Commission Tuesday granted autonomy to 52 higher educational institutions. The grant will act as a major boost to the varsities as they can not only start new courses but also collaborate with foreign institutions.
The announcement was made by Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar.
"Although these universities will remain within the UGC's ambit, they will have the freedom to launch new courses, off-campus centres skill development courses, research parks and new academic programmes," Javadekar said.
"They will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty members, enroll foreign students, give incentive-based emoluments to faculty members, enter into academic collaborations and run open-distance learning programmes," he added.
Five central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities and two private universities have been granted autonomy.
Here's the list of colleges that got full autonomy:
Central universities
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
- The English and Foreign Languages University, Telangana
State universities
- Jadavpur University, Jadavpur, Kolkata
- Algappa University, Karaikudi
- NALSAR University of Law, Telangana
- Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
- Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
- National Law University Delhi, Dwarka
- Utkal University, Bhubaneswar
- Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra
- Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati
- Osmania University, Hyderabad
- Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
- University of Jammu, Jammu
- University of Mysore, Mysuru
- Anna University, Chennai
- Punjab University, Chandigarh
- Kakatiya University, Warangal
- Punjabi University, Patiala
- Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala
- National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
- University of Madras, Chennai
- Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar
Deemed universities
- Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
- Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam, AP
- Narsee Monjee Institute of Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra
- Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
- Symbiosis International, Pune, Maharashtra.
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra
- Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi
- Jain University, Bangalore, Karnataka
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belgaum, Karnataka
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha
- JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysore, Karnataka
- ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana
- Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- Padmashree Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
- The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi
- Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Private universities
- OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana
- Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat