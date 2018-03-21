The University Grants Commission Tuesday granted autonomy to 52 higher educational institutions. The grant will act as a major boost to the varsities as they can not only start new courses but also collaborate with foreign institutions.

The announcement was made by Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Although these universities will remain within the UGC's ambit, they will have the freedom to launch new courses, off-campus centres skill development courses, research parks and new academic programmes," Javadekar said.

"They will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty members, enroll foreign students, give incentive-based emoluments to faculty members, enter into academic collaborations and run open-distance learning programmes," he added.

Five central universities, 21 state universities, 24 deemed universities and two private universities have been granted autonomy.

Here's the list of colleges that got full autonomy:

Central universities

Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

The English and Foreign Languages University, Telangana

State universities

Jadavpur University, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Algappa University, Karaikudi

NALSAR University of Law, Telangana

Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

National Law University Delhi, Dwarka

Utkal University, Bhubaneswar

Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

University of Jammu, Jammu

University of Mysore, Mysuru

Anna University, Chennai

Punjab University, Chandigarh

Kakatiya University, Warangal

Punjabi University, Patiala

Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala

National Law University Odisha, Cuttack

University of Madras, Chennai

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar

Deemed universities

Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam, AP

Narsee Monjee Institute of Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Symbiosis International, Pune, Maharashtra.

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Maharashtra

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi

Jain University, Bangalore, Karnataka

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belgaum, Karnataka

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysore, Karnataka

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana

Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Padmashree Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Private universities