At least six jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The attack happened near the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar when the CRPF convoy was going from Jammu to Srinagar. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The jawans were a part of adittional companies deployed for election duty.

"Our companies were going from Jammu to Srinagar when they were fired upon by terrorists. Six personnel have been injured and taken to the hospital," local CRPF PRO B Chaudhary told the media. He added that "it's a sensitive time. Separatists have called for boycott of elections. We are on high alert. CRPF is doing its duty."

On April 1, two jawans were injured after militants attacked a convoy of the Indian army on the Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place near JVC Hospital (also known as SKIMS Hospital) in the Bemina region of Srinagar.