We do understand that giving live scores and text commentating during football matches is no doubt a hard job and thus mistakes do happen. However, the I-League twitter handle has taken typos during live football commentary to a whole new level on Tuesday!

The I-League match between Churchill Brothers and East Bengal was so fast-paced that even Harry Potter author JK Rowling would get shocked if she checks her mentions on Twitter.

On one occasion during the match, Rowling has been referenced to as an East Bengal player, a part of the losing team against Churchill Brothers on Tuesday. We do understand this has been a major error, but it definitely drew funny reactions and subtle digs on the persons operating the twitter handle of India's football league.

The tweet was later deleted after the error went viral, but luckily we have a screenshot of that live commentary:

Meanwhile, in a league laden with magic,dark secrets and a broom. pic.twitter.com/ff0rw9mI1V — Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) March 7, 2017

Churchill Brothers defeat Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, in a single season

What a form Goan side Churchill Brothers are in! The Indian football club, after halting Mohun Bagan's undefeated streak in the I-League last week, defeated table-toppers East Bengal on Tuesday in their I-League game at the Barasat Stadium.

The Red Machines, re-instated earlier this season, after an absence of couple of years from the I-League owing to their inability in fulfilling the mandatory club licensing criteria, has become the undisputed giant killer this season.

On Tuesday, the result at the Barasat Stadium in West Bengal turned out 2-1 in favour of Derrick Pereira's side. The experience Goan coach has unbelievably turned the team around in just a few days!

This is how their upset wins have turned out so far:

January 27: Churchill Brothers 2-1 Bengaluru FC

March 4: Churchill Brothers 2-1 Mohun Bagan

March 7: East Bengal 1-2 Churchill Brothers