In a shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, who is infamous for hailing Pakistani militant Hafiz Saeed, was featured in a Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign poster that also showcases Mother Theresa, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar, among others.

The poster by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Kashmir portrayed 12 women achievers of the country.

Andrabi, who is currently in jail, was placed in the fifth position, next to Mother Theresa.

The poster also had J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tennis star Sania Mirza, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and J&K Health and Medical Education Minister Asiea Naqash.

The poster also mentioned IAS officer Deeba Farhat, Kashmiri Muslim poetess Habba Khatoon and doctor Ruveda Salam, the first woman IPS officer of J&K.

The poster was put up at a function attended by ministers, lawmakers and top officials to promote girl education in Kokernag town in Breng Valley of Anantnag district on the International Girl Child Day on Wednesday.

Political leaders react

However, as Andrabi had reportedly hoisted the Pakistan flag in J&K and supports Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, her featuring in the poster along with eminent woman celebrities did not go down well with many.

"Some local officer's favourite people," tweeted former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Abdullah also claimed in his tweet that he would have been hauled over the coals if the mistake had been made when he was the CM.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which rules the state with coalition partner Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of CM Mufti, wants the matter to be probed.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi also demanded an action against people responsible for the "goof-up", Hindustan Time reported.