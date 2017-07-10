The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module that was allegedly involved in a series of sensational crimes, including several terror activities, in South Kashmir.

The Anantnag police have also arrested one Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Muneeb Shah of Kulgam, in connection with the case.

According to a statement released by the J&K Police, Sharma and a few of his associates had come to J&K in 2017.

"This module is a part of the LeT group. In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, which started sometime in January 2017, the subject and some of his associates (Valley-based) came from Patiala to Kashmir for carrying out criminal activities," said Kashmir IGP Muneer Ahmad Khan.

Sharma is reportedly involved in a series of ATM loots. The most recent loot took place on June 18 in the Zirpora Bijbehara area of J&K. He has also been accused of perpetrating four other ATM loots in Anantnag.

The IGP said Sharma worked in conjunction with LeT in South Kashmir in all these crimes.

Sharma is also accused of assaulting security personnel.

On June 16, Sharma and his associates allegedly attacked a police party in Thajiwara Achabal of South Kashmir, killing six police personnel.

In another incident on June 3, Sharma and a few other militants attacked an Army convoy at Lower Munda Qazigund near Hillar village. Two jawans died and four were injured in the incident.

Besides being involved in snatching weapons from a guard posted at the residence of retired Justice Attar in Anchidoora on June 13, Sharma is also accused of concealing weapons looted from police guards in a vehicle and shifting them to different locations on the directions of the LeT.

The police said they are carrying out a probe to ascertain the roles of his associates.

"Investigation so far conducted has revealed that the LeT in league with a criminal network is raising money by looting banks, especially ATMs, in the South Kashmir Range, besides using these networks to further terrorist activities," said Muneer Khan.