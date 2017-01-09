At least three labourers employed with General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) died in a pre-dawn attack in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Two or three attackers launched an assault on the camp at around 1 am in Jourian area, which lies 55 km from Jammu (near the Pakistan border), according to reports. The GREF is the parent force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that constructs roads at borders across the country. The militants are believed to have infiltrated from across the border to carry out the attack, Hindustan Times reported.

Gun shots were heard near the GREF camp, following which the entire area has been cordoned off. The terrorists managed to escape after the attack, and the local police are conducting search around the camp. The attackers have not been traced so far, ABP reported.

The entire Jammu district has been put on high alert.

On November 29 last year, seven soldiers, including two Army officers, were killed when terrorists wearing police uniforms attacked an Army camp in Nagrota area of Jammu. On the same day, terrorists also attacked a Border Security Force camp in Samba district in J&K.

