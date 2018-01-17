A controversial dismissal in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 has resulted in heated discussions on social media on Wednesday January 17. South African batsman Jiveshan Pillay was given out by the third umpire for "obstructing the field".

The young Proteas side took on the West Indies U-19 side at Mount Maunganui and Pillay's dismissal overshadowed the game.

Pillay missed his half century by just three runs in the 50-over contest after getting out for "obstructing the field". The decision has been slammed by some of the greats of South Africa cricket like Herschelle Gibbs and current captain Faf du Plessis.

The South African batsman Jiveshan Pillay was given out for this in the Under 19 World Cup game against the West Indies

This is a absolute joke...not in the spirit of the game .I have done this almost a 100 times. — Faf Du Plessis

Shocking decision and clearly not out! Fielders didn't appeal and even if they did it's still not out!! Poor umpiring at its very best! — Herschelle Gibbs

Bullshit! Weve done that plenty times and stock standard to give the ball back to the opposition — Herschelle Gibbs

This is an unfortunate issue. The batsman isn't trying to gain an advantage. He is not trying to being unfair. The umpires have done what they need to do. The ball has stopped. It's not threatening the stumps. I don't really necessarily feel as if that's a good law. It could take a re-look. The batsman is not trying to gain an unfair advantage. All he is trying to do is help out the fielding team. I would have to have a deeper look at myself if I was the fielding captain. Can I use some discretion here for the sake of the game and whatever the spirit of the game means? I wouldn't have gone that way. He's obviously a bright kid and he understands the letter of the law. On this occasion it's slightly different for me compared to the last World Cup. - Ian Bishop to Fox Sports

Pillay attempted a cover drive but mistimed the shot and the ball edged inside. It seemed as if it was rolling towards the stumps but in reality, the ball wouldn't have even hit the wickets as the ball almost ceased to be in motion.

The 18-year-old left-handed opening batsman just tried to help the opposition by picking the ball and giving it back to the wicketkeeper-captain Emmanuel Stewart. The West Indies U-19 cricket team skipper however took the issue up with the on-field umpires before the third umpire Ranmore Martinesz was brought into action.

The message on the big screen following the third umpire referral read 'Out'.

What does the MCC Laws of Cricket say? According to Law 37.4 (Returning the ball to a fielder) "Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder."

Mitchell Johnson wants cricketers to stick by the rule book

Maybe you should stop doing it. Whether we like or not, it's law in the game. As for spirit of the game, the players didn't do anything wrong right? #healthydebate — Mitchell Johnson

I don't think you can compare the two but why are people getting their knickers in a knot when the law is the law or rule? Like I've said there are a few laws in the game I don't like (underarm would have been one) but in the end you play on! — Mitchell Johnson