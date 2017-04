The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to two accused in the death of Jishnu Pranoy, a first year student of Nehru College of Engineering & Research Centre in Thrissur district.

Jishnu, who was also a leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), had committed suicide on January 6 after an invigilator accused him of cheating in an exam and also threatened to bar him from taking other examinations.

More details are awaited.