Chaos reigned outside the Thiruvananthapuram DGP's office on Wednesday where deceased SFI leader Jishnu Pranoy's family, including his mother Mahija, were brutalised and dragged on the road. Mahija was admitted to a hospital after she received injuries during her protest to demand an investigation into the Nehru College student's death.

The UDF has called for a strike in Kerala, except in poll-bound Malappuram, on Thursday against the alleged police brutality against the family of the deceased, who were reportedly peacefully protesting outside the DGP office.

Jishnu was found hanging in his hostel room in Thiruvananthapuram on January 6. The chairman of the Nehru Group of Institutions, P Krishnadas, was arrested and later released on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in Jishnu's death.

Krishnadas is the prime accused in Jishnu's death. The college authorities allegedly harassed him physically and mentally.

Video of the incident shows Jishnu's mother falling to the ground when the police start dragging other protestors away. His uncle said he was assaulted by the police while his father said the "treatment was cruel."