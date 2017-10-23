A Reliance JioPhone has reportedly caught fire while it was being charged. The mobile company is hard to recognise as the backside of the phone is melted but the front part is intact where we can see the Jio brand.

According to Phone Radar, the incident occurred in Kashmir, and it managed to get an exclusive picture of the charger, which has also sustained a heavy damage and melted at the port-end.

Should Reliance JioPhone owners need to worry?

JioPhone users have nothing to worry since several emerging reports claim the incident to be an intentional act by a Reliance JioPhone owner. Also, the company has released a statement that the prima facie evidence from the initial inquiry suggests it was an attempt to malign the brand.

It did not specifically point fingers at the competitors but the statement hinted at some vested interests looking to sabotage the sale of the Reliance JioPhone which received more than 6 million requests and shipment has already has begun. Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the real reason behind the meltdown.

Here's the official statement from Reliance Retail spokesperson:

"JioPhones are designed and manufactured with global standards, and each phone goes through stringent quality control process. The said incident has been reported to us. Our initial investigation suggests that this is a case of intentional sabotage. The damage to the device seems to have been intentionally caused. The incident, as well as its timing, has been designed by vested interests to malign the brand. We will take appropriate action based on further investigations."

The incident comes close on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy J7 catching fire in the mid-air on a Delhi-Indore Jet Airways flight last week.

Meanwhile, we urge all smartphone users to always use the accessories of your respective mobile companies. Also, for any repairs, visit only authorised service centres.

Earlier this month, a Galaxy Grand Duos owner had used a third-party battery and it blew up in his shirt pocket.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.