JioPhone is the next big thing in the Indian mobile market, bringing 4G VoLTE to feature phones. Reliance Jio's offering marks a revolutionary transition.

JioPhone is essentially free with a refundable deposit of Rs1,500. Interested buyers can place their pre-orders online or offline from August 24.

While the pre-booking date for the JioPhone is confirmed, several confusions still prevail. We have answered the common questions regarding the JioPhone.

Where can I pre-book JioPhone?

JioPhone pre-bookings will be open on August 24 via online and offline channels. The MyJio app will handle online pre-bookings, while retailers will take booking requests for JioPhone offline.

Should I pay Rs 1,500 deposit at the time of pre-booking?

No, buyers can simply book the JioPhone starting August 24 by providing necessary documents. At the time of picking up the pre-booked JioPhone, customers will be asked to pay Rs 1,500.

What documents are needed for JioPhone pre-booking?

Following the eKYC procedure for Jio SIM activations, Reliance Jio will accept Aadhaar card for documentation purpose before buying/ pre-booking JioPhone. By presenting a copy of Aadhaar card, customers will be able to pre-book the JioPhone and a token number will be assigned for pick-up.

Can I get the Rs 1,500 deposit refunded before three years?

No. The Rs 1,500 deposit will only be refunded after 36 months when the customer surrenders the JioPhone.

When will JioPhone deliveries begin?

RIL MD and chairman Mukesh Ambani had confirmed during his AGM speech JioPhones will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and deliveries will begin early in September. Those who pre-book the JioPhone at the earliest will get the phones between September 1 and September 4.

Will JioPhone be in demand like Jio 4G SIM?

A feature phone with 4G VoLTE and MyJio apps for free are good enough reasons to spur the demand for the phone. JioPhone will be available in limited quantities and the company is committed to delivering 5 million units a week. This is a small number for a country of 1.2 billion people and millions of potential buyers.