After launching the JioPhone during the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on July 21, the company is keeping up its promise to open bookings for the cheapest 4G VoLTE phone in India on August 24. While most details of the JioPhone booking process were a mystery, here's everything you need to know a day before the bookings open.

JioPhone booking amount

As opposed to several misinterpretations that interested buyers will have to pay the full deposit money while booking the JioPhone, it is now clear that customers must pay Rs. 500 instead. Reliance Jio is firm on the stand that JioPhone will be available on a first come, first serve basis, but that's not until September, so let's get right to the booking process.

Reliance is taking one third of the total refundable deposit for the JioPhone during the booking process and the remaining Rs. 1,000 must be paid at the time of delivery of the device. The deposit will be refunded to the owner of the JioPhone after three years by returning the used feature phone.

Where to book JioPhone?

JioPhone bookings will be done online through MyJio app and the company's official website – www.jio.com. Those who prefer walking in to a store can book the JioPhone from any of the Jio retailers, multi-brand retailers and Reliance Digital stores network.

When will JioPhone bookings begin?

Even though Reliance is just taking bookings for the JioPhone, an extreme demand is expected. The bookings are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

What does JioPhone offer?

JioPhone's popularity is because of its 4G VoLTE capability despite being a feature phone. With the phone, users get unlimited voice calls for free. JioPhone users also get unlimited data with Rs. 153 per month tariff and get access to Jio suite of apps for entertainment, messaging and more.

With JioPhone's entry, Reliance Jio's chief rival Airtel is also rumoured to come up with a new 4G smartphone. The upcoming Airtel smartphone will be launched at an affordable price of Rs. 2,500 before Diwali.