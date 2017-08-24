Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be the most-talked-about smartphone globally right now, but Indians have another great phone to drool over. Jio Phone, the newly launched feature phone with 4G VoLTE support, that made strides in the Indian mobile devices market with its specifications and also its zero cost. The big news of the day is that the feature phone is finally available for booking in India.

A lot of potential buyers have been waiting for this day, and they will all be able to book the phone before it is available next month. The bookings can be done online and via offline stores from 5:30 pm, Thursday onwards. While few more hours are left, here's a quick study of what the Jio Phone is truly made of.

The detailed specifications of the Jio Phone were not revealed during the launch at Reliance AGM in July, except for the basic introduction such as 4G VoLTE support, free voice and data benefits and TV screen mirroring from the phone. Before people start booking the phone by paying Rs. 500, here's a quick look at what the Jio Phone offers.

Jio Phone sports a 2.4-inch QWVGA display, a 2MP rear-facing camera and a VGA front snapper. There is a 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor, which is paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

To answer most people's concern, the phone can last up to 12 hours on talk time and 15 days on standby. JioPhone is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.

In addition to all that, JioPhone also has some surprising features such as Wi-Fi support, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and USB 2.0 support. As demonstrated during the official launch, Jio Phone also has Jio Assistant to carry out voice commands for opening apps, typing an SMS and searching a query on Google.

While the phone supports 22 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, Jio Assistant responds to Hindi and English.

Finally, Jio Phone will also be able to connect to any television using a special JioMediaCable, which will be sold separately. This will help users stream content from JioTV and JioCinema directly on the television for everyone to enjoy.