Reliance JioPhone is already making strides in the mobile phone market in India, even though it has only started taking bookings for the essentially free 4G VoLTE feature phone. Vodafone has announced its free feature phones partnership with itel Mobile, and Airtel is planning to launch ultra-cheap smartphones soon.

Despite these efforts, Reliance's JioPhone is still in popular demand. Proof: the bookings for the JioPhone had to be temporarily suspended shortly after it was opened on Thursday due to an overwhelming demand.

Reliance Jio claims millions of people have successfully pre-booked the JioPhone, and are waiting for the dispatch early next month. Buyers who paid Rs 500 for JioPhone booking will pay the remaining Rs 1,000 at the time of delivery. But the question is when Reliance will begin delivery of the pre-booked Jio Phones in the country.

The company has said Jio Phones will be available in limited quantities in early September on a first come, first serve basis. So even if you have pre-booked the phone from Reliance's stores, franchises, Jio website and app, you'll have to get in line to buy the handset. But you can prepare yourself to get the JioPhone before anyone else if you keep a track of your order.

How to check the status of your JioPhone?

If you shared your registered mobile number at the time of booking the JioPhone, you can check the status of the device by dialling toll-free number – 1800 890 8900.

Jio users can also track their JioPhone via MyJio app. You'll find all the necessary details under "My vouchers" tab.

When will JioPhone bookings open again?

Reliance Jio said nothing about when the bookings for the phone will open again, but the company said it will notify us when the pre-booking resumes. Stay tuned for updates.