Last year in December, Reliance Jio was everything people talked about. The freebies like unlimited 4G data, free voice calls, SMS, and roaming had people go crazy and incumbents distressed. After one year of disrupting the Indian telecom industry, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco is attempting to offer more value to users.

Joining the New Year celebrations, Reliance Jio is offering two new plans to its millions of Jio Prime subscribers. Both plans will be revealed at midnight tonight, but here's a peek at what they are.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 prepaid plans now include Rs 199 and Rs 299 tariffs, which offer higher data benefits to customers. The base plan comes with 1.2GB data per day for 28 days while the Rs 299 plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

Jio is keeping the other plans, including Rs 399, Rs 459, Rs 499 and Rs 509 with higher validity and data benefits intact for those who see them fit. But the new plans give customers the chance to recharge with a lower denomination and still enjoy the generous data benefits of 70-day and 84-day plans.

Plan 199 299 Validity 28 days 28 days Data at high speed (unlimited at 128kbps) 1.2GB per day 2GB per day Voice (local + STD + Roaming) Unlimited Unlimited SMS Unlimited Unlimited Jio Apps Unlimited Unlimited

The two new prepaid plans enjoy the same benefits of other prepaid plans under Jio's network. Users get unlimited voice calls, SMS, roaming, and access to MyJio apps. Below is a screenshot of all the plans that are available to Jio subscribers right now.

For the new plans, Jio users must wait until midnight.

It is also worth mentioning that users who are interested in Rs 399 or higher plans, Jio is offering triple cashback up to Rs 2,599 (Details here). But this offer is valid until December 25, after it was extended from November 25, 2017.