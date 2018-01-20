Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan enthralled the audience with his king size energetic opening performance on the stage at the ongoing 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 which kicked started its Mumbai on January 20.

The King Khan danced to the tunes of a song which was tailor-made for him which talked about the Filmfare trophy also shedding some light on the importance of it. The performance was choreographed by Main Deewana hitmaker Ganesh Hegde.

SRK was looking dapper in his black and red customised costume made for his act and entertained the audience with his gimmicks.

The superstar, who later took the stage as a host for the evening, was also seen shaking a leg on his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Salman Khan's song Swag Se Swagat from his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai after having a video chat with him in a jig.

He was also seen mouthing the popular dialogue 'Ammi Jaan Kehti Thi' from his 2017 film Raees which became one of the popular movies among the masses last year.

SRK's curtain raiser performance was one of the highlights of the event.