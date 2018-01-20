One of the most prestigious awards, Jio Filmfare Awards, will be held on Saturday, January 20. The complete nominations list was released on Thursday, which received a lot of flak for not nominating Rajkummar Rao's film Newton.

Interestingly, after receiving backlash, Filmfare has now released the Critics' award nominations list on Friday. Were the Filmfare organisers waiting for such a backlash? They could have easily released the critics' list on the same day.

It looks like their marketing strategy, isn't it?

So, fans who were furious as Newton was not there on the list, the movie has been nominated for Critics' award. Also, Kangana Ranaut has been nominated for Rangoon, which tanked at the box office. Filmfare really knows to keep everyone happy and balanced through their nominations.

If you look at both the nominations list, you will notice that almost everyone or their movies are nominated.

63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Complete nominations list announced

Meanwhile, here's the list of Critics' Award Nominations:

Critics' Award for Best Film

A Death In The Gunj - Konkona Sen Sharma

Lipstick Under My Burkha - Alankrita Srivastava

Mukti Bhawan - Shubhashish Bhutiani

Newton - Amit V Masurkar

Trapped - Vikramaditya Motwane

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)

Kangana Ranaut - Rangoon

Sridevi - Mom

Swara Bhaskar - Anaarkali Of Arah

Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu

Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium

Rajkummar Rao - Newton

Rajkummar Rao - Trapped

Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos

Vikrant Massey - A Death in the Gunj