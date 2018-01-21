After receiving severe backlash on social media for giving Rajkummar Rao's Newton a miss in the final nominations list, the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards revealed the official list of Critics' Award nominations the next day.

The list included Rajkummar Rao in the Best Actor (Male) category among other nominations like Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium, Rajkummar Rao - Trapped, Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos and Vikrant Massey - A Death in the Gunj.

Amit V Masurkar's directorial Newton was also nominated in the Best Film category and finally the Oscar-nominated film was bestowed with the pretigious award at the star-studded event.

Other movies which were nominated in the Critics' Award for Best Film category were - A Death In The Gunj (Director Konkona Sen Sharma), Lipstick Under My Burkha (Director Alankrita Srivastava), Trapped (Director Vikramaditya Motwane) and Mukti Bhawan (Director Shubhashish Bhutiani).

This is a developing story.