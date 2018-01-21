The 63rd Jio Filmare Awards 2018 witnessed many deserving people leaving the event with the trophy in their hands.

One of the most sought after awards are the best actor and best actress awards. Irrfan Khan won the best actor award (popular) for the movie Hindi Medium. On the other side, Vidya Balan bagged the award for best actor award (female).

Other nominations in best actor (male) were AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil, SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees, VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Same in Best Actor in actor Role (Female) were Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saba Qamar – Hindi Medium, Sridevi – Mom, Vidya Balan– Tumhari Sulu, Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar.

The grand event witnessed some electrifying performances from various big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh among others.