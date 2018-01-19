Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, which will take place on Saturday, January 20, in Mumbai, will be a gala night. The annual prestigious award show that honour the talents of Bollywood, will bring together the biggest names of the industry under one roof.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor to Bhumi Padnekar, almost all stars will sizzle the red carpet. Akshay Kumar is also one of the guests, who will be entertaining the audience at Jio Filmfare Awards after a gap of six years.

With celebrities dressed to kill, sizzling dance numbers and of course the prestigious awards, the fans are in for a treat. This year, the event is open to the public, who can watch their favourite stars perform live.

Below are some of the information regarding Jio Filmfare Awards 2018:

How to grab a ticket:

Bollywood fanatic can book a ticket by logging onto BookMyShow.com. The ticket prices range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 3,00,000. The event will kick start from 7 pm onwards on January 20 at NSCI SVP stadium, Worli, Mumbai.

Where to watch online:

Fans can get updates on the performances and other happenings on the official Twitter handles of Colors TV and Filmfare. The event will also be available on Jio TV.

Telecast details:

Jio Filmfare Awards will be telecast on Colors TV. The date and time of the event will be announced by the organisers soon.

List of nominees:

The list of nominees presents a mixed bag of big and small budget films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Hindi Medium. Young stars like Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana are pitted against veterans Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar in the Best Actor category, while the Best Actress category slot has new talent Zaira Wasim, Saba Qamar along with multiple award winners Alia Bhatt and Sridevi.

There are all total 21 categories for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. Check the complete list of nominations below:

Best Film : Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha

: Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha Best Director : ADVAIT CHANDAN – Secret Superstar, ASHWINI IYER TIWARI – Bareilly Ki Barfi, SAKET CHAUDHARY – Hindi Medium, SHASHANK KHAITAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, SHREE NARAYAN SINGH – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

: ADVAIT CHANDAN – Secret Superstar, ASHWINI IYER TIWARI – Bareilly Ki Barfi, SAKET CHAUDHARY – Hindi Medium, SHASHANK KHAITAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, SHREE NARAYAN SINGH – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) : AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil, IRRFAN KHAN – Hindi Medium, SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees, VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

: AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil, IRRFAN KHAN – Hindi Medium, SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees, VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) : ALIA BHATT – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, BHUMI PEDNEKAR – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, SABA QAMAR – Hindi Medium, SRIDEVI – Mom, VIDYA BALAN – Tumhari Sulu, ZAIRA WASIM – Secret Superstar

: ALIA BHATT – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, BHUMI PEDNEKAR – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, SABA QAMAR – Hindi Medium, SRIDEVI – Mom, VIDYA BALAN – Tumhari Sulu, ZAIRA WASIM – Secret Superstar Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male) : AAMIR KHAN – Secret Superstar, DEEPAK DOBRIYAL – Hindi Medium, MANAV KAUL – Tumhari Sulu, NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI – Mom, PANKAJ TRIPATHI – Newton, RAJKUMMAR RAO – Bareilly Ki Barfi

: AAMIR KHAN – Secret Superstar, DEEPAK DOBRIYAL – Hindi Medium, MANAV KAUL – Tumhari Sulu, NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI – Mom, PANKAJ TRIPATHI – Newton, RAJKUMMAR RAO – Bareilly Ki Barfi Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): MEHER VIJ – Secret Superstar, RATNA PATHAK SHAH – Lipstick Under My Burkha, SEEMA PAHWA – Bareilly Ki Barfi, SEEMA PAHWA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, TILLOTAMA SHOME – A Death In The Gunj

