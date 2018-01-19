Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is one of the most awaited prestigious Bollywood award ceremonies that honour the talents of the industry.

The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards will take place on Saturday, January 20 in Mumbai. It will surely be a gala night with the biggest names of the industry under one roof. From the gorgeous outfits to sizzling dance numbers, the event will be a glittery one.

This year, the event is open for the public, who can watch their favourite stars performing live.

Even as the official nomination list of Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 was out only on January 18, International Business Times, India had conducted a poll a few weeks ago asking readers who they would want to win the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film awards.

For the Best Actor award, most readers voted for Shah Rukh Khan for Raees. More than 30 percent people want the superstar to walk away with the trophy.

For the Best Actress award, readers want Sridevi to win the trophy for her extraordinary performance in Mom. Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan received the second highest votes of 21.43 percent each, for their movies Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Tumhari Sulu, respectively.

Surprisingly, 100 percent readers voted for Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium for the Best Film award. Also, Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary received maximum votes (30 percent) for the Best Director award.

It will be exciting if IBTimes, India, poll result matches with that of winners list of Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.

There are all total 21 categories for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. Check the official list of nominations below:

Best Film: Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar, Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Best Director: ADVAIT CHANDAN – Secret Superstar, ASHWINI IYER TIWARI – Bareilly Ki Barfi, SAKET CHAUDHARY – Hindi Medium, SHASHANK KHAITAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, SHREE NARAYAN SINGH – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor in Leading Role (Male): AKSHAY KUMAR – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, AYUSHMAAN KHURRANA – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, HRITHIK ROSHAN – Kaabil, IRRFAN KHAN – Hindi Medium, SHAH RUKH KHAN – Raees, VARUN DHAWAN – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Actor in Leading Role (Female): ALIA BHATT – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, BHUMI PEDNEKAR – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, SABA QAMAR – Hindi Medium, SRIDEVI – Mom, VIDYA BALAN – Tumhari Sulu, ZAIRA WASIM – Secret Superstar

