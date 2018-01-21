The 63rd Filmfare Awards 2018 happened on January 20 at Mumbai. It was a gala night with a lot of glitz and glamour. The complete list of winners is out.

Here is the complete list of winners of 63rd Filmfare Awards 2018:

The award for Best Costume goes to Rohit Chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj.

The award for Best Sound Design goes to Anish John for Trapped.

The award for Best Production Design goes to Parul Sondh for Daddy.

The award for Best Editing goes to Nitin Baid for Trapped.

The award for Best Playback Singer (Male) goes to Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina – Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The award for Best Playback Singer (Female) goes to Meghna Misshra for Nach Di Phira – Secret Superstar.

The award for Best Music Album goes to Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

The award for Best Lyrics goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya for Jagga Jasoos.

The award for Best Cinematography goes to Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj.

The award for Best Action goes to Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai.

The award for Best Background Score goes to Pritam for Jagga Jasoos.

The award for Best Choreography goes to Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jasoos.

The award for Best Original Story goes to Amit V Masurkar for Newton.

The award for Best Screenplay goes to Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan.

The award for Best Dialogue goes to Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) goes to Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The award for Best Debut Director goes to Konkona Sen Sharma for Death In The Gunj.

The lifetime achievement award goes to Bappi Lahiri and Mala Sinha.

The award for Best Film (Critics) goes to Newton.

The award for Best Director (Popular) goes to y Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The award for best film (popular) goes to Hindi Medium.

The award for Best Actress (Critics) goes to Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar.

The award for Best Actor (Popular) goes to Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium.

The award for Best Actress (Popular) goes to Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu.

Best Short Film Non-fiction goes to Invisible Wings - Hari M Mohanan.

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film goes to Anahut - Umesh Bagade.

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film goes to Shefali Shah - Juice.

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film goes to Jackie Shroff - Khujli.

Best Short Film (fiction) goes to Juice - Neeraj Ghaywan.