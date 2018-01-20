Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, the much-awaited award ceremony, is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, at NSCI SVP stadium in Mumbai.

The annual prestigious award show that honours the talents of Bollywood will be a gala night. It will be graced by the who's who of B-town who will sashay down in their best attires. From Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Padnekar, almost all stars will sizzle on the red carpet.

Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: How to book tickets, where to watch online and other details

The event will also see some of the sizzling dance numbers by Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar will also entertain the audience at Jio Filmfare Awards after a gap of six years. This year, the event is open to public, who can watch their favourite stars perform live.

Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Fans want these stars to win Best Actor, Best Actress awards

The list of nominees presents a mixed bag of big and small budget films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Hindi Medium. Young stars like Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana are pitted against veterans Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar in the Best Actor category, while the Best Actress category slot has new talent Zaira Wasim and Saba Qamar along with multiple award winners Alia Bhatt and Sridevi. There are 21 categories for Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.

Check out some of the pictures and videos of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Parineet Chopra and Karan Johar, rehearsing for their stage performances. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the night of the Filmfare Awards 2018 turns out to be an entertaining one.

With so many performances and winners to look forward to, we can't keep calm.