The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 has been much-appreciated for honouring small budget movies, and not making it a "Khan-Kapoor show". Filmfare Awards are one of the most prestigious award shows in India, but renowned film critics Rajeev Masand has branded it to be "a joke".

In a Twitter interaction with Television actress Kritika Kamra, Rajeev termed the Filmfare awards "a joke". When the actress asked Rajeev what he has to say about the Filmfare awards, the latter blatantly replied: "They're a joke".

Earlier, the film critic had taken a dig at the nominations of Filmfare Awards 2018. He had slammed the award show for including Rajkummar Rao's name under just supporting actor category, and not in best actor domain, despite he having two highly appreciated films -- Newton and Trapped.

"Love these guys! No Rajkummar Rao nomination for either Newton or Trapped. Bunged him into Supporting Actor category for Bareilly. Wow. Just wow. Look at the laughable Best Film noms too!!! [sic]," he had tweeted.

When a follower had raised questions on the "critic award" category saying "who decides the critic awards?", Rajeev replied to it saying, "Exactly. Scam."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had made some shocking comments on Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai. In a podcast, Kangana had said that Pillaai does not talk to her for not being able to turn up for a Filmfare award and even alleged that the Filmfare team deliberately did not give her best actress award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Later, Pillaai had rubbished her claims with a series of tweets. The Filmfare head in his tweets claimed that all of Kangana's words were false. Soon Kangana's sister Rangoli had come in defence of the actress, and had attacked Pillaai on the micro-blogging site and had also called him "dimwit".