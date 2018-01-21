63rd Jio Filmare Awards 2018 witnessed many deserving people leaving the event with the trophy in their hands.

Apart from the the awards for best actor and best actress, best film and best director are always much talked about.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari won the best director (popular) for the movie Bareily Ki Barfi. She won the award beating Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar, Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium, Shashank Khaitan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shree Narayan Singh – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

On the other side, Hindi Medium won the best film (popular) award. Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar and Toilet Ek Prem Katha were the other nominations.

The filmfare awards is always one of the most awaited events. It is considered to be one of the most pretigious award shows of the country.

The grand event witnessed some electrifying performances from various big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh among others.