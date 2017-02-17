Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, which took place a few weeks ago, will be aired on television soon. It is one of the most-awaited annual awards functions that honour talents from the Bollywood industry. Fans can't wait to watch the glamorous award ceremony.

Filmfare Awards 2017 winners: Dangal and Neerja shine; check out the complete list

With celebrities dressed to kill, sizzling dance numbers and of course the prestigious awards, the viewers are in for a treat.

Here's what viewers can expect from Jio Filmfare Awards:

1) The hosts of the evening, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar, were at their witty best. Shah Rukh's tongue-in-cheek humour left the audience in splits.

2) Salman Khan's performance was another highlight of the event and the audience cheered him for his stellar dance moves.

3) Alia Bhatt slipped into her favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's shoes by dancing to the tunes of Yeh ishq Hai from Jab We Met, which originally featured Kareena. Alia stunned all by her splendid performance.

4) Amitabh Bachchan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Shatrughan Singha and praised the actor for his impeccable journey. Shatrughan too spoke highly of Sr. Bachchan.

5) Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with his crazy dance moves. He was accompanied by his father Jackie Shroff towards the end of the act.

6) Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes mesmerised the audience with a dance number. The MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actor got emotional when he revealed that he had graced the Filmfare stage a decade ago as a background dancer.

Telecast date and timing: Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 will be telecasted on Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Where to watch online? Viewers can also watch the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 online by visiting the website www.sonyliv.com.