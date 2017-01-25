The first episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired after Donald Trump took over as the President of United States of America and the show's host Jimmy Kimmel just HAD to start off the episode discussing what the new president's whereabouts were.

Informing viewers about his recent CIA visit over the weekend, the host took the opportunity to take a dig at the president. He performed a monologue in which he highlighted that during Trump's visit to CIA, he spoke about everything, but the CIA.

"Most of his speech focused on all sorts of other stuff. He talked about Tom Brady, he talked about his uncle, he bragged about how many times he has been on the cover of TIME magazine and mostly he complained about how the media is reporting the size of his crowd at the inauguration. He was so focused on the size, nobody asked him about that by the way. He brought it up. Instead of the CIA, he should be talking to a C-I-chiatrist," Kimmel shares.

Kimmel did not stop there. He took a dig at the 'alternative facts' statement released by the White House recently. Kimmel took the opportunity to share alternative facts about him. He shared that he beat Usain Bolt to win the gold medal at the Olympics last year, received letters from women he had made love to thanking him for a great job and also setting a record of hosting the largest audience on a TV show. "I wish I'd known about 'alternative facts' when I was in high school. I would have had straight A's," Kimmel taunted.

Kimmel also gave Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, the 'Drunk Donald Trump' treatment. Fans of the show will be familiar with the Drunk Donald Trump segment, where Kimmel slows down Trump's speeches to give the drunken effect. Kimmel shared that Spicer had no excuse during his press meeting and decided to kick off drunk Sean Spicer.

He also spoke about women's rights and shared a few hilarious sign posts.