Jimmy Kimmel spoke candidly about the mass shooting that happened in his hometown, Las Vegas killing over 50 people.In the emotional introduction to his TV show he said how he disagreed with those who believe nothing can be done about mass shootings.The TV personality was teary and his voice broke as he spoke.
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional speaking about mass shooting in his hometown
- October 3, 2017 18:19 IST
