Sheril G Kadavan, the 23-year-old faculty member of Indian School of Commerce (ISC) in Kochi became an Internet sensation in no time, thanks to her dance video that went viral on social media.

The students and teachers of ISC shook their legs to the hit Malayalam song Entammede Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal's recent movie Velipadinte Pusthakam during the Onam celebration in their college. Its video became an instant success among netizens. The dance video garnered over 15 million views, at the time of reporting.

Watch videos: How Jimikki Kammal became hot favourite this Onam

Among the dancers, it was Sheril, who wooed the millions with her graceful performance. She now enjoys a huge fan following not just in Kerala, but also in Tamil Nadu — such a big sensation since Malar (Sai Pallavi) of Premam movie.

There were reports that Sheril might soon star opposite Ilayathalapathy Vijay in his upcoming movie, directed by KS Ravikumar. However, a source close to the young dancer has confirmed to International Business Times India that the news is fake, upsetting Sheril's fans.

Though Sheril received a call from the team of the Tamil flick, she has apparently denied the offer as she has wanted to continue in her teaching profession. In an earlier interview, she had revealed: "I got a call from KS Ravikumar-Vijay's movie. But they didn't mention for which role I was considered. My parents will decide. I am totally blank now. I cannot take any such decisions now. I have never acted before and I am not sure if I have any acting skills [translated from Malayalam]."

While interacting with RJ Anand of Radio Mirchi, Sheril had also said that she would give it a try if a good role is offered.

Sheril has now reportedly said: "When I received the call, I was taking a class. They had asked to let them know if I am interested in acting. When I called back, I spoke as if I am not interested. I would like to continue as a teacher and not to try acting profession [translated from Malayalam."

Sheril's decision has left her fans in disappointment. Fans hope that the young faculty member will change her decision in near future and entertain them on the silver screen.

Watch the viral video of ISC team here: