Sheril G Kadavan became an overnight internet sensation after a video of her dancing to the popular Malayalam song Entammede jimikki kammal from Mohanlal-starrer went viral. The song, which emerged as the Onam anthem of the year, has made Sheril a star.

When Mohanlal announced #JimikkiDanceChallenge asking fans to send videos with their own steps, he surely did not expect it to become a sensation. Not only did the song become a rage, it also changed the life of Sheril. Along with the song, fans are also talking about Sheril, who performed the song with other women from the Indian School of Commerce.

So who is Sheril? Here are a few things to know about the latest internet sensation.

She is a professor

Sheril is a professor of accounting at the Indian School of Commerce, Kochi. She is the lead dancer in the video and has now become a sensation, especially in Tamil Nadu.

On being the internet sensation

She spoke about becoming a sensation and said she was not expecting this reaction. "I never even dreamed that it would get the kind of attention that it has. It's completely out of my hands now. I have been in a trance for the last couple of days and everything, including this, seems surreal to me."

Acting in films?

When asked about her acting aspirations, Sheril told EdexLive.com that she will act in films if she gets some interesting offer. "This morning, the film choreographer Prasanna Master offered me a role in a Tamil film. I've also been offered roles in Malayalam. I am grateful and if something interesting comes along, I am definitely open to it," she said.

Her favourite hero

Sheril might have danced on Mohanlal's song, but her favourite actor is Tamil star Ajith.

Her equation with students

When asked whether the video has changed her equation with students at the college, she said it has actually helped her build a strong connection. "The flash mob was originally organised as a way to strengthen our bond with the students. I hope that all this attention can somehow benefit them. What we did was fun and I hope it entertained people for some time. But it must never divert focus from the stories of students like Anitha. Those are conversations that must not be interrupted at any cost."

Fake profiles

Soon after the video of her went viral, fake profiles of Sheril flooded the social media platform.

"Frankly, I'm horrified. People have been creating fake profiles with my name on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. I'm not even registered on Twitter but people keep asking me if I have tweeted about things that I have never heard about."