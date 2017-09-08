Netizens have gone crazy over Entammede Jimikki Kammal from the latest Malayalam movie Velipadinte Pusthakam ever since the release of the peppy track, making it a hot favourite of the Onam season.

Interestingly, Shaan Rahman's music has even replaced the age-old traditional dance form Thiruvathirakali, with women shaking their leg to this fast number during the auspicious Onam celebrations across the globe.

After videos of college students, IT professionals, family members, actors Pranav Mohanlal, Anusree and Aditi Ravi dancing to the hilariously folkish number went viral on social media, video editor Arun Kuzhalmannam has come up with two interesting Jimikki remixes featuring megastar Mammootty and Sreenivasan.

Mammootty and Nagma are seen in one of the videos dancing to the recent hit song with Bollywood flick Dhartiputra's visuals, synced well with the audio. It has received amazing response on social media, with some saying it is better than even the original version seen in the Lal Jose directorial.

Mammootty's Jimikki version, uploaded on the Facebook page named Malayalam Padam, has been viewed nearly 8 lakh times in less than three days.

Sreenivasan's Jimikki version

Meanwhile, Arun has also uploaded an interesting Jimikki remix of Sreenivasan on his Facebook account. This one has visuals from the Margazhiye Mallikaye song from the Malayalam comedy entertainer Megham. And viewers seem to have only positive words for it.

Palakkad native Arun, the creative head of the two viral videos, opened up to International Business Times, India, on how he took just two hours for making each of them.

