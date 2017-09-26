If you are a Keralite active on social media, then you might have gone tired of watching the numerous spin-off versions of Jimikki Kammal, the the Malayalam song that crossed boundaries to become the most popular track of the season.

This year, Malayalees celebrated the most auspicious Onam festival by dancing to the fast number, which sort of replaced the traditional Thiruvathira songs. Looks like the favourite number of Onam season has now become a Navratri sensation as well, with the team of Red FM releasing the Gujarati version of Jimikki Kammal.

Led by Maulik Nayak, the team of Red FM shook a leg to the Gujarati song well in sync with Shaan Rahmaan's composition for the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam. The dance video shared on the Facebook page of RJ Devaki has gone viral with over 87,000 views within four days. Lal Jose, who directed the family entertainer Velipadinte Pusthakam shared the recent video on his social media page.

Meanwhile, after garnering earth shattering response from people all over the globe, actor Mohanlal recently thanked everyone for celebrating Jimikki Kammal. As a treat to all his fans, the superstar too danced to the hit number with the participants of Jimikki Dance Challenge earlier announced by the team of Velipadinte Pusthakam.

Just like the original song and other spin-off videos, Mohanlal's version of Jimikki Kammal also became an instant hit online with over 7.5 million users viewing it in less than three days after hitting the cyber space.

Recently, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was also spotted dancing to Jimikki Kammal song with some radio jockeys.

