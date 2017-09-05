Entammede jimikki kammal entappan kattondu poye

Entappante brandy kuppi entamma kudichu theerthe

Music composer Shaan Rahman's latest Malayalam song from the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam is perhaps the most favourite Onam song of Keralites across the globe. Sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni, the hilariously folkish number, was an instant hit. The festive song has also become an inevitable part of almost all Onam celebrations in colleges and offices in Kerala.

Watch Entammede Jimikki Kammal song

Earlier on August 22, Mohanlal announced the #JimikkiDanceChallenge inviting the viewers to dance to the tune of the hit song. The participants were asked to send a one-minute video of the song with their own signature steps.

Soon, videos of kids, college students and IT professionals shaking their leg to the song started to flood social media space, some of them going viral in no time.

The official Facebook page of Velipadinte Pusthakam shared some of the videos posted by fans. The videos posted by students of KITS Engineering College, SJCET in Kottayam, Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology in Thrissur and Indian School of Commerce got widely shared.

Meanwhile, the official video song from the movie is already in the list of the most watched songs with over six million views in less than a month of its release.

Here are the viral videos of Jimikki Kammal performances:

Performance by KITS Engineering College Students, Kottayam

SJCET, Palai

Amritha College

Jimikki Kammal trending in Singapore

Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology, Thrissur

Jimikki Kammal performances in the Middle East

CCS Technologies, Infopark, Kochi

ISC - Indian School of Commerce.

Experion Technologies

Footlights Dance School Kidz, Thrissur

