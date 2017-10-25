After a long overhaul, the eighth instalment of the Saw series Jigsaw releases this weekend.

Jigsaw star Mandela Van Peebles has assured viewers that the film will carry the same horrific elements — if not more — making Jigsaw worth a watch.

As Jigsaw hits the cinemas right in time for Halloween, the actor spoke to Comicbook.com to reveal that Jigsaw will be loaded with many twists and turns.

"I don't know if you still remember those movies, but twists and surprises and unexpected turns are a really big thing for me in horror movies," he told the website.

Comparing the older movies from the series, the actor also pointed out that the new horror movie will bring viewers to the edge of their seats. "It's not just about the blood squirting, I gotta feel like, 'Oh man. I did not see that coming'," the lead actor said.

"I think it's going to be my favourite Saw movie, with or without me acting in it. I feel like I would think the same. And I haven't even seen it all the way through yet, but just being on set, seeing the set design. The traps we have this time around are, I mean, ridiculous," he added.

Teasing the traps from the new movie, Peebles shared: "The designs they did were out of this world. Really talented people working on set. Like I said, [with] the technology available, everything is just coupled together with the twists in the script. I think we've got something here, and I'm excited for it."

According to the narrative, the original killer died 10 years ago and a copycat has taken over his mission of trapping victims and forcing them to choose between sacrificing and facing death.

The movie releases on October 27. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out here: